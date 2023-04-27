Thursday, April 27, 2023
Burden of pediatric cardiac care in Fiji high: Expert

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo says the burden of pediatric cardiac care in Fiji and the region is increasing.

She highlighted this at the opening of the Global Pediatric Cardiac Conference, where she Co-Chairs the Conference.

She said about 200 children in Fiji are born with congenital heart disease every year and 2500 children in the Pacific.

Dr. Tappoo says the mortality rate is high, and therefore the need for surgery is key.

“One of the goals of the conference is to discuss both regional and global congenital cardiac care for the underserved, especially in the developing world, and how to attract quality and efficiency in such a system.”

Meanwhile, the Sai Prema Foundations through the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has successfully completed 214 free heart surgeries for children in Fiji.

They have conducted over 11,000 heart screening at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Screening Centre and through the outreach free heart screening in rural areas in Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
