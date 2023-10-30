Monday, October 30, 2023
Bus driver involved in fatal accident gets bail

The 21-year-old bus driver who allegedly caused the death of a 23-year-old woman in Suva was today granted bail by the Magistrates Court in Suva.

Ronal Vikash Nair appeared before Resident Magistrate Jeremaia Savou and the court served full disclosures to the accused.

He has been released on bail, posting a $1000 cash bond and with the support of two sureties.

As a condition of his bail, Nair has been ordered not to engage in any further unlawful activities and must regularly report to the Nakasi Police Station on the first Saturday of every month, starting on November 4.

Nair is facing a charge of Dangerous Driving Causing Death.

He was represented by Defence Counsel Nikhil Chand.

The matter has been adjourned to 18 December for plea.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
