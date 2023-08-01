Bus fares increase as 10pc subsidy ends

Bus fares have increased from today as the 10 per cent subsidy on fares that was covered by Government has ended.

Stage 1 fare has increased from 95 cents to $1.02; Stage 2 fare is up from $1.45 to $1.61 while Stage 3 fare has increased from $1.99 to $2.21.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) made the announcement of the new fares in accordance with powers under the Land Transport Act 1998, Section 66C, as the transport sector price regulator, empowered under the “FCCC (Control of Fares and Charges for Public Service Vehicles) Order 2023.

All bus fares will revert to those fares applicable in “Final Authorisation for Fares and Charges for Public Service Vehicles in Fiji” issued on 6 May 2022.

This reflects the cessation of subsidy program initiated on 1 August 2022 that ended yesterday.

For clarity, FCCC said the “Final Authorisation for Fares and Charges for Omnibus Services in Fiji” contains separate schedules for Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, and Taveuni, which includes fares for all stages and the Commission remains committed to fostering a fair and equitable public transport system for the benefit of all Fijians.

The effective fares can be accessed on https://fccc.gov.fj/…/Final-Authorisation-for-Fares-and…