Tuesday, August 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bus fares increase as 10pc subsidy ends

Bus fares have increased from today as the 10 per cent subsidy on fares that was covered by Government has ended.

Stage 1 fare has increased from 95 cents to $1.02; Stage 2 fare is up from $1.45 to $1.61 while Stage 3 fare has increased from $1.99 to $2.21.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) made the announcement of the new fares in accordance with powers under the Land Transport Act 1998, Section 66C, as the transport sector price regulator, empowered under the “FCCC (Control of Fares and Charges for Public Service Vehicles) Order 2023.

All bus fares will revert to those fares applicable in “Final Authorisation for Fares and Charges for Public Service Vehicles in Fiji” issued on 6 May 2022.

This reflects the cessation of subsidy program initiated on 1 August 2022 that ended yesterday.

For clarity, FCCC said the “Final Authorisation for Fares and Charges for Omnibus Services in Fiji” contains separate schedules for Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, and Taveuni, which includes fares for all stages and the Commission remains committed to fostering a fair and equitable public transport system for the benefit of all Fijians.

The effective fares can be accessed on https://fccc.gov.fj/…/Final-Authorisation-for-Fares-and…

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockout d...

Fiji Football Association's board of control will meet today to dis...
Rugby

Champs Nadi work on scrums, set pie...

Defending Skipper Cup champions and Farebrother title holders Nadi ...
Rugby

Kerevi confident Wallabies will bou...

Fiji-born barnstorming Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi is confident th...
Football

Lautoka to host Rewa in top of tabl...

Leaders Lautoka will battle against champions Rewa in the top of th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockou...

2023 Battle of Giants
Fiji Footb...

Champs Nadi work on scrums, set ...

Rugby
Defending ...

Kerevi confident Wallabies will ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Lautoka to host Rewa in top of t...

Football
Leaders La...

Koroisau included in NRL team of...

NRL
In-form Fi...

Patel returns as Fiji Airways Bo...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

Popular News

Naikore gets double in Cowboys m...

Rugby
A double t...

Silktails to face Saints without...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

In-form Dogalau salvages draw fo...

Football
Lanky mark...

Region unites for climate action...

News
Sixteen Pa...

Vancouver registers first Fiji t...

Football
The visiti...

Ali disappointed with Navua’s po...

Football
Navua Coac...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockout dates