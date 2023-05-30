Cabinet approves grant agreement with Indonesia

Cabinet has approved a Grant Agreement with the Republic of Indonesia for approximately FJ$500,000.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the grant will fund a preliminary study on the development of a Demonstration Farm and a Regional Training Centre (Project) at Dobuilevu Research Station, in Rakiraki.

Rabuka said the Project is the first multi-year Indonesian flagship initiative in the agriculture sector and is supported by Indonesian AID.

“The Grant will finance the preliminary study, detailed engineering design, and preparation of bidding documents for the construction of a Demonstration Farm and Regional Training Centre at Dobuilevu Research Station, Rakiraki,” the Prime Minister said.