Tuesday, May 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cabinet approves grant agreement with Indonesia

Cabinet has approved a Grant Agreement with the Republic of Indonesia for approximately FJ$500,000.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the grant will fund a preliminary study on the development of a Demonstration Farm and a Regional Training Centre (Project) at Dobuilevu Research Station, in Rakiraki.

Rabuka said the Project is the first multi-year Indonesian flagship initiative in the agriculture sector and is supported by Indonesian AID.

“The Grant will finance the preliminary study, detailed engineering design, and preparation of bidding documents for the construction of a Demonstration Farm and Regional Training Centre at Dobuilevu Research Station, Rakiraki,” the Prime Minister said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

State of some villages is worrying:...

Minister of i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the poor state of s...
News

Removal of CCTV from PRB flats conc...

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is concerned with the ...
News

Sukuna Park to reopen in October

One of Suva city's historic sites, Ratu Sukuna Park is expected to ...
Sports

Tennis Fiji receives $15k boost

Tennis Fiji today received a $15,000 boost for the Fiji Open 2023 a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

State of some villages is worryi...

News
Minister o...

Removal of CCTV from PRB flats c...

News
The Minist...

Sukuna Park to reopen in October...

News
One of Suv...

Tennis Fiji receives $15k boost

Sports
Tennis Fij...

Kaltak in A-League Team of the S...

Football
Vanuatu in...

Soromon, Saniel to boost Vanuatu...

Football
Suva’s OFC...

Popular News

Experienced Cumu leads Fijiana&#...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Rokouono joins Naikore at Cowboy...

Rugby
Fijiana XV...

7s star Uluinasau to debut for F...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

It’s a new beginning, says...

News
His Excell...

Three Fijians for Brave Blossoms...

Rugby
The Brave ...

Salman Khan wraps up Tiger 3 sho...

Entertainment
Superstar ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

State of some villages is worrying: Vasu