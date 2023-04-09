Captain drowns as boat capsizes in Malolo waters

A fishing trip ended in tragedy for five men after their 56-year-old captain allegedly drowned in waters off Malolo Island.

According to Police, the five from Votualevu, Nadi were fishing in waters near Malolo Island when they encountered rough seas, causing their boat to capsize.

Two fishermen from Solevu Village, Malolo who were near to where the incident occurred, quickly rushed over and rescued four of the five men.

The captain was unfortunately trapped inside the capsized boat.

His body was recovered by divers and later conveyed to the Nadi Hospital mortuary.