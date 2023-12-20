Wednesday, December 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Captain’s armband for superb Krishna performance

Fijian football skipper Roy Krishna has been honored as the captain of the Indian Super League ‘Team of the Week’ for his exceptional double-strike performance in  Odisha FC’s win.

Krishna’s brace propelled Odisha FC to a decisive 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC earlier this week.

The striker’s performance was on full display Monday night, where his scoring flair brought his season tally to four goals, positioning him just two goals behind the current Golden Boot leader.

This latest success adds to Krishna’s growing reputation as a key player in the ISL, reflecting his consistent play and leadership qualities on the field.

Accompanying him in the list are players who have equally proven their mettle in the latest round of matches across the league:

Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Hijazi Maher,  Subhasish Bose, Amey Ranawade, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Rafael Crivellaro, Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, Mohammed Aimen, with the Head Coach Sergio Lobera.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Mesu anticipates great Drua season

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Mesulame Dolokoto has lauded his ...
News

RFMF must uphold values and standar...

The Commander Republic of Fiji Military Force Major-General Ro Jone...
News

Tailor-made products for housing cu...

The Ministry of Housing has announced three initiatives which are e...
News

Qaranivalu, Nata and Silatolu pardo...

Fiji’s President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, has granted presidential...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Mesu anticipates great Drua seas...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

RFMF must uphold values and stan...

News
The Comman...

Tailor-made products for housing...

News
The Minist...

Qaranivalu, Nata and Silatolu pa...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Trio to appear in Labasa court f...

News
Three men ...

FICAC investigates FCS Commissio...

News
The Fiji I...

Popular News

Tailor-made products for housing...

News
The Minist...

Ex Court Officer charged for bri...

News
A former S...

FICAC investigates FCS Commissio...

News
The Fiji I...

OSA to strengthen Fiji’s securit...

News
Japan in i...

Levuka hospital resumes service ...

News
The Levuka...

All Western final in National Cl...

Football
It will be...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Mesu anticipates great Drua season