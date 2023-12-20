Captain’s armband for superb Krishna performance

Fijian football skipper Roy Krishna has been honored as the captain of the Indian Super League ‘Team of the Week’ for his exceptional double-strike performance in Odisha FC’s win.

Krishna’s brace propelled Odisha FC to a decisive 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC earlier this week.

The striker’s performance was on full display Monday night, where his scoring flair brought his season tally to four goals, positioning him just two goals behind the current Golden Boot leader.

This latest success adds to Krishna’s growing reputation as a key player in the ISL, reflecting his consistent play and leadership qualities on the field.

Accompanying him in the list are players who have equally proven their mettle in the latest round of matches across the league:

Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Hijazi Maher, Subhasish Bose, Amey Ranawade, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Rafael Crivellaro, Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, Mohammed Aimen, with the Head Coach Sergio Lobera.