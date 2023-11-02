Centre Tai back for Fiji Bati clash

Centre Rodrick Tai has returned from injury to bolster the Papua New Guinea Kumuls against the Fiji Bati in the Pacific Bowl final in Port Moresby on Sunday.

Tai is the only change to the Kumuls starting side, making a comeback from a knee injury last week.

He will replace Benji Kot in the centre.

The other changes are all on the interchange, with Liam Horne, Junior Rop and Nixon Putt coming in to join Judah Rimbu, who is the only bench man retained from last week.

Hooker Edwin Ipape is good to go after receiving a monetary fine for a Judiciary charge.

Prop MacKenzie Yei has been unable to overcome a knee problem and isn’t included in the wider squad.

The Kumuls will host Fiji Bati at 5pm at Santos Stadium in Port Moresby.

PNG Kumuls: Alex Johnston, Robert Derby, Zac Laybutt, Rodrick Tai, Nene Macdonald, Kyle Laybutt, Lachlan Lam, Epel Kapinias, Edwin Ipape, Valentine Richard, Rhyse Martin, Dan Russell, Jack De Belin.

Reserves: Judah Rimbu, Liam Horne, Junior Rop, Nixon Putt, Jacob Alick, Wellington Albert, Keven Appo, Benji Kot.