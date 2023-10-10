Champs Suva make winning start in IDC

Defending champion Suva started its campaign in the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) with a convincing 2-0 win over Navua at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

The Ravinesh Kumar coached side played with so much focus and determination and started on an attacking note.

Captain Malakai Rakula, Rusiate Matarerega and Samuela Drudru looked dangerous on attack in the opening stanza but good alertness in defence by the likes of Kolinio Sivoki, Arami Manumanubai and goalkeeper Viliame Rakuro kept them at bay.

Thomas Dunn, Jackson Wale and Jared Rongosulia were contained well on the other end by Inoke Turagalailai, Kavaia Rawaqa and Remueru Tekiate as the teams rested at the break with no goals on the sheet.

Midfielder Dave Radrigai opened the scoring for Suva in the 48th minute with a cool finish and right-back Joeli Ranitu blasted in the second goal in the 44th minute with a brilliant powerful strike.

Suva will face Rewa in its next match at 7pm tomorrow while Navua will come up against Nadi at 1pm.

The teams:

Newline Chemicals / Chandra EnterprisesSuva– Akuila Mateisuva, Meli Codro (Ramzan Khan), Inoke Turagalailai, Remueru Tekiate, Dave Radrigai (Mohammed Naizal), Malakai Rakula (C), Marlon Tahioa, Joeli Ranitu, Samuela Drudru (Bruce Hughes), Kavaia Rawaqa, Rusiate Matarerega (Merrill Nand).

Aldex Trading / River Tubing Fiji Navua– Viliame Rakuro, Jared Rongosulia (Akesh Kumar), Thomas Dunn, Arami Manumanubai, Jackson Wale (Joseph Elder), Isake Naduvu (Sunny Deol), Vinal Prasad (Alfred Ali), Jone Naraba (Simione Damuni), Kolinio Sivoki, Matthew Charitar (C), Zainal Ali.