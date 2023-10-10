Tuesday, October 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Champs Suva make winning start in IDC

Defending champion Suva started its campaign in the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) with a convincing 2-0 win over Navua at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

The Ravinesh Kumar coached side played with so much focus and determination and started on an attacking note.

Captain Malakai Rakula, Rusiate Matarerega and Samuela Drudru looked dangerous on attack in the opening stanza but good alertness in defence by the likes of Kolinio Sivoki, Arami Manumanubai and goalkeeper Viliame Rakuro kept them at bay.

Thomas Dunn, Jackson Wale and Jared Rongosulia were contained well on the other end by Inoke Turagalailai, Kavaia Rawaqa and Remueru Tekiate as the teams rested at the break with no goals on the sheet.

Midfielder Dave Radrigai opened the scoring for Suva in the 48th minute with a cool finish and right-back Joeli Ranitu blasted in the second goal in the 44th minute with a brilliant powerful strike.

Suva will face Rewa in its next match at 7pm tomorrow while Navua will come up against Nadi at 1pm.

The teams:

 Newline Chemicals / Chandra EnterprisesSuva– Akuila Mateisuva, Meli Codro (Ramzan Khan), Inoke Turagalailai, Remueru Tekiate, Dave Radrigai (Mohammed Naizal), Malakai Rakula (C), Marlon Tahioa, Joeli Ranitu, Samuela Drudru (Bruce Hughes), Kavaia Rawaqa, Rusiate Matarerega (Merrill Nand).

Aldex Trading / River Tubing Fiji Navua– Viliame Rakuro, Jared Rongosulia (Akesh Kumar), Thomas Dunn, Arami Manumanubai, Jackson Wale (Joseph Elder), Isake Naduvu (Sunny Deol), Vinal Prasad (Alfred Ali), Jone Naraba (Simione Damuni), Kolinio Sivoki, Matthew Charitar (C), Zainal Ali.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 IDC

Lifting the intensity resulted in S...

Newly appointed Suva coach Ravinesh Kumar said lifting the intensit...
2023 IDC

We allowed the axe fall on our feet...

Navua coach Saiyad Ali says they allowed the axe fall on their feet...
2023 IDC

Fiji Kulas beat New Caledonia in fr...

Fiji Kulas defeated New Caledonia 2-1 in the opening match of the F...
News

Rabuku is Acting DPP

Suva based lawyer John Rabuku has been appointed the Acting Directo...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Lifting the intensity resulted i...

2023 IDC
Newly appo...

We allowed the axe fall on our f...

2023 IDC
Navua coac...

Fiji Kulas beat New Caledonia in...

2023 IDC
Fiji Kulas...

Rabuku is Acting DPP

News
Suva based...

More than 400 celebrate Fiji Day...

News
More tha...

Matau dedicates goal to Coach Sw...

2023 IDC
Nadi strik...

Popular News

Ba’s Raffa ruled out of ID...

2023 IDC
Ba's Argen...

Mayanavanua ruled out of WCup qu...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fiji focused on Portugal match: ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

A lot of potential in Oceania: K...

Football
Fijian foo...

Nasilasila is Fiji’s hidden gem ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Rabuku is Acting DPP

News
Suva based...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 IDC

Lifting the intensity resulted in Suva’s win