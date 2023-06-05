Chaudhry is a compulsive liar, claims Chand

National Federation Party Vice President Parmod Chand is calling on politicians to stop using media freedom to spread lies and misinformation that malign other political leaders and the Government.

Chand’s comment after former Prime Minister and General Secretary of the National Farmer’s Union issued a statement recently calling on the Minister of Finance Prof Biman Prasad to allocate funds to raise the price of sugarcane to $110 a tonne.

Chaudhry had stated that the NFP leader must honour his promise of $110 per tonne he made during the election campaign.

“Mahendra Chaudhry is a perennial and compulsive liar,” said Chand.

“No Political Party including the National Federation Party or its leader promised to implement a cane price of $110 per tonne in the last three general elections.”

The former NFP MP said that Chaudhry should provide irrefutable evidence of the Prof Prasad making such a promise, or otherwise he should ‘shut up and stop being a petty-minded agitator who obviously cannot digest the inevitable fact that he will soon be in political oblivion.

“For the first time in 4 years, cane growers have been paid the guaranteed price of $85 per tonne and in fact the recent payment of $7.11 per tonne has taken the price so far to over the guaranteed price.”

“And growers are happy with the prospect of receiving the highest ever cane payment that is extremely important to restoring their confidence, which is the prerequisite to the revival of the sugar industry.”

“The likes of the FLP Leader and his minions will not derail the Government’s resolve to restore dignity and justice to our growers that was cruelly snatched away in the last 16 years,” Chand added.

FijiLive has sent questions to Chaudry and awaits his response.