Chiefs will field their best team: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says Super Rugby Pacific leaders, the Chiefs will field their best lineup on Friday and they will have to match the level of physicality of the All Blacks in the team.

Byrne said the Chiefs are always trying out a different style of footy and they have some really good open-field players.

“They also have a tough up front. The first place we got to meet them is in the physicality aspect of the game.”

“We are gaining a lot of confidence in the way we play and need to get on them when we can and our boys realise that when they carry strong, they make some good game.”

“Again we got another challenge this week and the Chiefs have got some individual players. They are laced with some fit All Blacks players and they’ll probably field their best side.”

“They have a good side and that’s why they are sitting on top in the competition.”

Drua will face Chiefs at 7.05pm at the FMG Stadium in Waikato.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
