Tuesday, October 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Clermont extends Raka’s contract till 2026

Photo Courtesy: ASM Clermont Auvergne

French Top 14 club Clermont has extended the contract of Fiji-born flyer Alivereti Raka till 2026.

The strong men of the Auvergne group will evolve in Michelin in the coming seasons like Raka featuring in his 9th season in the French competition.

Former France star and now Clermont Coach Christophe Urios in a statement said the 29-year-old Nadroga native also has an option to further extend his contract till 2027.

 “The best recruitment starts by keeping our best players.”

“It was unthinkable to imagine Alivereti anywhere other than with us.”

“He is one of the players who represent this club. It’s a symbol a bit like Peceli Yato. It is both a symbol of the formation of the club, of integration but also of the success of the ASM. When I see Clermont win its last title in 2017, it’s him I see crossing the field.”

Arriving at the club in 2015, Raka quickly stood out as an incredible finisher.

Author of two tries during his first two outings in Yellow and Blue, the winger with a devastating speed-power ratio has only confirmed the potential detected in Fiji and enhanced by the Auvergne air to which he has acclimatised with ease as disconcerting as his hooks.

“He’s a great guy and a very high-level player, capable of turning a match around, a strong, aggressive player, who scores tries and who is feared,” Urios added.

“We need players like that who impose something strong, powerful! A true symbol of Clermont which scores and wins: the one that the club is rebuilding stone by stone.

Meanwhile, Raka also scored a try in their 41-22 loss to Lyon on Monday morning.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Momoa reunites with high school gir...

Jason Momoa traveled to Iowa recently and got a blast from the past...
Entertainment

Taylor Swift breaks her own Spotify...

Taylor Swift has that thing that you like on Spotify. The stream...
Football

Overseas duo to join Bula Boys camp...

Odisha FC based Fijian striker Roy Krishna and versatile Wellington...
Rugby

Raiwalui’s gesture recognised in RW...

The 2023 Rugby World Cup ended in a spectacular fashion in France o...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Momoa reunites with high school ...

Entertainment
Jason Momo...

Taylor Swift breaks her own Spot...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Overseas duo to join Bula Boys c...

Football
Odisha FC ...

Raiwalui’s gesture recognised in...

Rugby
The 2023 R...

Nayacalevu in Team of the Tourna...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Futsal teams to feature without ...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Popular News

Brown sued for beating a man in ...

Entertainment
One of the...

Jordan equals the record for mos...

RWC 2023
Will Jorda...

Govt issues RFT for affordable h...

News
The Fijian...

Complaint filed against Minister...

News
A complain...

FLP condemns Fiji’s stand on Isr...

News
The Fiji L...

Man found dead near bulk store

News
A 19-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Momoa reunites with high school girlfriend