Cokanasiga scores in Bath’s win

Fijian Joe Cokanasiga scored a try in Bath’s 45-35 win against the Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby on Sunday.

Bath made a quick start in the match with Tom Dunn scoring just three minutes from the kick off and Ben Spencer converted but Harlequins responded immediately with a try from Cadan Murley and Marcus Smith converted to equalise.

The Quins gave away a penalty to Bath which Spencer converted but Luke Wallace brought the Quins back into the match with a try and Smith converted before the side was reduced to 13 players when André Esterhuizen and Murray were sent to sin bin for foul play.

Bath got back in the match with back-to-back tries from GJ van Velze and Ollie Lawrence while Spencer booted both conversions and Smith pulled a converted try for the Quins.

Bath led by 24-21 at the break.

The Quins made a good comeback in the match with a try from Lewis Gjaltema and Smith converted but this time Bath was harsh in their response.

Niall Annett touched down from the back of a maul and Cokanasiga burst from the midfield and went under the post, Spencer converted both.

It was Number eight Dombrandt, who tried to bring Quins back in the match with a converted try but Bath centre Max Ojomoh scored the final try and Francis converted to seal the win.