Sunday, April 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cokanasiga scores in Bath’s win

Fijian Joe Cokanasiga scored a try in Bath’s 45-35 win against the Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby on Sunday.

Bath made a quick start in the match with Tom Dunn scoring just three minutes from the kick off and Ben Spencer converted but Harlequins responded immediately with a try from Cadan Murley and Marcus Smith converted to equalise.

The Quins gave away a penalty to Bath which Spencer converted but Luke Wallace brought the Quins back into the match with a try and Smith converted before the side was reduced to 13 players when André Esterhuizen and Murray were sent to sin bin for foul play.

Bath got back in the match with back-to-back tries from GJ van Velze and Ollie Lawrence while Spencer booted both conversions and Smith pulled a converted try for the Quins.

Bath led by 24-21 at the break.

The Quins made a good comeback in the match with a try from Lewis Gjaltema and Smith converted but this time Bath was harsh in their response.

Niall Annett touched down from the back of a maul and Cokanasiga burst from the midfield and went under the post, Spencer converted both.

It was Number eight Dombrandt, who tried to bring Quins back in the match with a converted try but Bath centre Max Ojomoh scored the final try and Francis converted to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Rabuka moves in to PMs residence

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has finally moved into his official ...
Rugby

Botitu, Raisuqe star in Castres big...

Fiji-born winger Josaia Raisuqe and Flying Fijians utility back Vil...
Rugby

Mataele scores in Highlanders drubb...

Flying Fijians and former Crusaders winger Manasa Mataele scores a ...
Rugby

Do-or-die for Drua in Super W fixtu...

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Inoke Male has named a stro...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rabuka moves in to PMs residence...

News
Prime Mini...

Botitu, Raisuqe star in Castres ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Mataele scores in Highlanders dr...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Do-or-die for Drua in Super W fi...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Suva’s OFC fixtures confir...

Football
2022 Digic...

Faith transcends difference or b...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Govt worker charged over dangero...

News
A 48-year-...

FNU infrastructure development b...

News
The Fiji N...

‘Super Mario’ tops charts again

Entertainment
The Super ...

Film rebate payments temporarily...

Business
Government...

Black Ferns lock in Kalounivale ...

Rugby
The Black ...

Botitu, Raisuqe star in Castres ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Rabuka moves in to PMs residence