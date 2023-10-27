Saturday, October 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Complaint filed against Minister Singh

A complaint has been lodged with the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) against Minister for Sugar Industry and Multi Ethinic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa confirmed to FijiLive that in accordance with the Fijian Elections Office complaints processes, they have forwarded the complaint to the Minister and have given him till 3pm next Monday to provide a written response.

Mataiciwa said the complaint was lodged on Tuesday 24 October and Singh’s response will determine whether the FEO will investigate the matter further or close it.

The complaint stemmed from Singh’s recent social media posts.

The posts state that the author is fulfilling promises made to communities that voted for him in the last General Election.

If these were true, they would constitute a clear admission of guilt under section 114 of the Electoral Act 2014, which prohibits vote buying.

The three posts indicated the construction of two toilets shower blocks at the Namandamu Village by CJS teams as promised to them and have been completed.

Section 114 of the Electoral Act 2014 prohibits any person from giving or offering to give money, gifts, material goods, or services to any person in order to induce them to vote or refrain from voting for a particular candidate or party.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

5 youngsters promoted to main Drua ...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has promoted five rising stars who w...
News

LTA to come down hard on ignorant P...

The Land Transport Authority will come down hard on public service ...
News

Rabuka meets delegation from Guangz...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today received a delegation from Gua...
Football

Krishna added to Games squad as tri...

Fiji's lone professional footballer Roy Krishna who was earlier nam...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

5 youngsters promoted to main Dr...

Rugby
The Swire ...

LTA to come down hard on ignoran...

News
The Land T...

Rabuka meets delegation from Gua...

News
Prime Mini...

Krishna added to Games squad as ...

Football
Fiji's lon...

Tuisue to start, prop Mawi bench...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Kazakhstan makes one change for ...

Rugby
Kazakhstan...

Popular News

Fijiana XVs named for Kazakhstan...

Rugby
Coach Inok...

Danemora is new FANCA ICC champi...

Football
New Zealan...

Oceania 7s draws confirmed

Rugby
The draws ...

Police launches Human Resource M...

News
The Fiji P...

FIPO hosts regional intellectual...

News
The Fiji I...

Uluinasau nominated for top 7s h...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

5 youngsters promoted to main Drua squad