Complaint filed against Minister Singh

A complaint has been lodged with the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) against Minister for Sugar Industry and Multi Ethinic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa confirmed to FijiLive that in accordance with the Fijian Elections Office complaints processes, they have forwarded the complaint to the Minister and have given him till 3pm next Monday to provide a written response.

Mataiciwa said the complaint was lodged on Tuesday 24 October and Singh’s response will determine whether the FEO will investigate the matter further or close it.

The complaint stemmed from Singh’s recent social media posts.

The posts state that the author is fulfilling promises made to communities that voted for him in the last General Election.

If these were true, they would constitute a clear admission of guilt under section 114 of the Electoral Act 2014, which prohibits vote buying.

The three posts indicated the construction of two toilets shower blocks at the Namandamu Village by CJS teams as promised to them and have been completed.

Section 114 of the Electoral Act 2014 prohibits any person from giving or offering to give money, gifts, material goods, or services to any person in order to induce them to vote or refrain from voting for a particular candidate or party.