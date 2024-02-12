Consistency is key for Kulas, says Coach

Digicel Fiji Kula Head Coach Angeline Chua emphasized the importance of consistency as her team prepares for their final pool match against the Solomon Islands.

“We have a good group with good performance, we need to keep repeating this good performance in terms of pressing, ball control, possession, and of course, communication,”

The team is approaching their match against the Solomon Islands with caution, recognizing the strength of their opponents.

“I think they are a strong side. We are in a good position to be top of the pool,” Chua remarked.

The Kulas have had a day off to refresh and reflect, ensuring all players are comfortable ahead of the crucial match.

Meanwhile, the team awaits the medical clearance of star striker Cema Nasau, who was subbed out of the game against PNG due to an ankle injury.

No other injuries were reported in the team.

The Fiji Kulas will face the Solomon Islands tomorrow at 10 am, with the aim to maintain their top position in the pool and advance in the tournament.