Tuesday, February 13, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Consistency is key for Kulas, says Coach

Digicel Fiji Kula Head Coach Angeline Chua emphasized the importance of consistency as her team prepares for their final pool match against the Solomon Islands.

“We have a good group with good performance, we need to keep repeating this good performance in terms of pressing, ball control, possession, and of course, communication,”

The team is approaching their match against the Solomon Islands with caution, recognizing the strength of their opponents.

“I think they are a strong side. We are in a good position to be top of the pool,” Chua remarked.

Narieta Leba1

The Kulas have had a day off to refresh and reflect, ensuring all players are comfortable ahead of the crucial match.

Meanwhile, the team awaits the medical clearance of star striker Cema Nasau, who was subbed out of the game against PNG due to an ankle injury.

No other injuries were reported in the team.

The Fiji Kulas will face the Solomon Islands tomorrow at 10 am, with the aim to maintain their top position in the pool and advance in the tournament.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

The local football fraternity is mourning the loss of prominent coa...
Football

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face NZ i...

The Digicel Fiji Kulas finished second in Group A of the OFC Women’...
News

Nadi teen to compete in double page...

17-year-old Ashlin Alveena Prasad has bagged another opportunity to...
Entertainment

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoechea i...

Usher just said "Yeah!" to marrying Jennifer Goicoechea. The sin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

Football
The local ...

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face N...

Football
The Digice...

Nadi teen to compete in double p...

News
17-year-ol...

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoeche...

Entertainment
Usher just...

Swift’s Super Bowl airtime...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Fijiana XVs to face Wallaroos in...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Popular News

Man charged for MPAiSA fraud

News
The Fiji P...

Meth health risks and mortality ...

News
The Fiji P...

Faith and family fuel Drua’...

Rugby
Isaiah Arm...

TD05F to intensify to a category...

News
The Fiji M...

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

Football
The local ...

Woman fronts court for illicit d...

News
A 27-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies