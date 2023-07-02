Sunday, July 2, 2023
Construction to begin on new Supervisor’s Office

Acting Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Service, Salote Panapasa speaks to the media in Suva.

Government has allocated a portion from $4.7 million to begin construction on a new Supervisor’s Office at the Labasa Corrections Centre.

According to the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service Salote Panapasa, currently the Supervisor rents an office space in one of the buildings in the Labasa Town.

Panapasa said this budget has been forthcoming and also a boost to the Fiji Corrections Service.

The allocated $4.7 million will also be used for Phase Two upgrade works for Nasinu Cemetery and Phase 4 works for Suva Cemetery, Construction of Retaining Wall (Gabion) at Levuka Corrections Centre, construction of boundary fence for Nasinu Corrections Centre (Phase 2) and boundary fence for Suva Women’s Corrections Centre, and upgrade and maintenance of institutional buildings and repair and maintenance of institutional quarters.

The Fiji Corrections Service is allocated a sum of $47 million.

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, said 30 new positions with an allocation of around $550,000 is funded in the new financial year.

Prof Prasad said another $4.2 million is allocated to cater for food rations for in-mates occupied in the penal institutions and for the Rehabilitation and Yellow Ribbon program to support the rehabilitation programmes for the inmates

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
