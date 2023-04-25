Crown Princess accorded traditional welcome

The Fiji Government today accorded a traditional welcoming ceremony for Her Royal Highness (HRH) The Crown Princess of Denmark, Mary Elizabeth and United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director, Dr. Natalia Kanem in Suva.

In her remarks, Crown Princess Mary conveyed her sincere appreciation to the Fiji Government and people of Fiji for the kind hospitality accorded to her during the visit to our shores, this week.

She reaffirmed Denmark’s continued support to Fiji on issues of importance such as climate change and empowerment of women and girls.

Kanem said it’s wonderful to visit the beautiful island nation and she also thanked the Government and the people of Fiji for the welcome accorded to the delegation.

The ceremony was attended by the three Deputy Prime Ministers, Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, respective ministers, senior Government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.