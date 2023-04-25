Tuesday, April 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Crown Princess accorded traditional welcome

The Fiji Government today accorded a traditional welcoming ceremony for Her Royal Highness (HRH) The Crown Princess of Denmark, Mary Elizabeth and United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director, Dr. Natalia Kanem in Suva.

In her remarks, Crown Princess Mary conveyed her sincere appreciation to the Fiji Government and people of Fiji for the kind hospitality accorded to her during the visit to our shores, this week.

She reaffirmed Denmark’s continued support to Fiji on issues of importance such as climate change and empowerment of women and girls.

Kanem said it’s wonderful to visit the beautiful island nation and she also thanked the Government and the people of Fiji for the welcome accorded to the delegation.

The ceremony was attended by the three Deputy Prime Ministers, Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, respective ministers, senior Government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Gollings enjoys little break with f...

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings took time off to spend some quality time...
News

Fijian doctor dismissed over sexual...

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dismissed one of its senior...
Entertainment

Trainor apologizes after immense ba...

Meghan Trainor is apologizing for her words after her expletive-fil...
Entertainment

Comedian Lewis says he has Parkinso...

Comedian Richard Lewis has opened up about his diagnosis with Parki...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Gollings enjoys little break wit...

Sports
Fiji 7s Co...

Fijian doctor dismissed over sex...

News
The World ...

Trainor apologizes after immense...

Entertainment
Meghan Tra...

Comedian Lewis says he has Parki...

Entertainment
Comedian R...

Crown Princess visits Northern D...

News
Her Royal ...

Solomon attacker boosts Tailevu ...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Popular News

Voss to front court over airline...

News
Fiji Link ...

Summit to chart the way forward ...

News
Close to 5...

British Armed Forces unite with ...

News
Representa...

Koroisau scores in Tigers’...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fiji Link CEO Voss released on b...

News
Fiji Link ...

Govt to enhance nutrimetics indu...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Gollings enjoys little break with family