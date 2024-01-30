Davis to miss Olympic Qualifiers

Fiji Kula’s lone professional footballer, Trina Davis will miss the upcoming OFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers in Samoa.

Confirming this to FijiLive, head coach Angeline Chua said Davis won’t be able to join the Kulas as she is committed to attending trials in the United States of America.

This leaves Preeya Singh as the only overseas-based player in the squad.

Singh, who is currently in Fiji, will join the Kulas camp on 31 January at the Ba Academy.

The team is scheduled to depart directly from the Ba academy to Samoa for the tournament.

Chua mentioned that the final squad list is still in the works and is expected to be announced later this week.

The OFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, slated to be held from February 7th to 19th in Apia, will determine the team qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games.