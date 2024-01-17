Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Day surgeries resume at Ba Hospital

The Aspen Medical-managed Ba Hospital resumed day surgeries yesterday following a nearly one-year hiatus.

The temporary cessation of day surgeries was primarily attributed to staffing challenges.

Aspen Medical’s Director of Medical Services, Dr Mara Vukivukiseru, said, “With an expanded perioperative team, we are poised to conduct up to three-day surgeries at least twice weekly.”

The reinstatement of day surgeries at Ba Hospital will serve the communities of Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, and Lautoka.

Plans to increase the volume of surgeries are being developed.

Aspen Medical’s chief executive in Fiji, Gavin Whiteside said they remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of healthcare delivery, and this resumption signifies a pivotal step forward in ensuring access to essential medical services for the public.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
