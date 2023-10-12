Defence was a huge let-down: Singh

Rewa coach Roderick Singh admitted their defence was a huge letdown in giving away their early lead and going down 2-1 to defending champions Suva in their second Group B match at the HFC Bank Stadium last night.

“We lost the victory and that’s something really bad,” an unhappy Singh told FijiLive.

“Defensively again, we cuffed and that allowed Suva to score two goals easily in a gist of sensation.”

“We dived in the tackle during the one-on-one situation where we should have stayed on our feet and the second during a counterattack. We lost concentration there and Suva had numbers so they scored.”

While the Delta Tigers dropped in their individual performance, Singh believes that failure is the mother of all success and the team has learnt its lesson last night.

“We did put on a better improvement than the first match. I don’t think chances of going into the semis have narrowed because Navua needs a win just like us to qualify.”

“Individual player performance needs to be lifted. When you play, you need to put everything on the line but that’s where we lacked.”

“In football, you win and lose, we just need to take the positives and work on our losing end. If you don’t fail, you don’t realise how to succeed. We understand the results are not there, the fans are upset but we will go through this phase and come back better. There is no use getting frustrated and angry.”

After the loss, the Delta Tigers are now in a must win situation against Navua at 3pm today.