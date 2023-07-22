DFPL double header shifts to Pac Harbour

The Digicel Fiji Premier League double header which was scheduled to be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow has been shifted to the Uprising Sport Centre in Pacific Harbour.

Fiji Football Association says the change of venue is due to the cancellation of the booking at Ratu Cakobau Park.

At 1pm Tailevu Naitasiri will face Suva followed by the match between defending champions Rewa and Navua at 3pm.

In other matches tomorrow, Lautoka will meet neighbors Ba at 3pm while Tavua and Nadroga will battle in the bottom of the table clash at Fiji FA Academy Ground 1 in Namosau in Ba.

Today at 7.30pm, Nadi will host Labasa at Prince Charles Park.