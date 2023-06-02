Diyalowai credits teammates for historic goal

Digicel Labasa Women’s Football striker Sofi Diyalowai has commended her team-mates saying it was team work that put her name in the annals of the Oceania Football Confederation Women’s Champions League.

The Naseakula villager from Labasa created history by scoring the first goal in the inaugural championship during their 6-0 win in the group opener against Kiwi FC.

“I want to thank my team mates, without them I couldn’t have scored that first goal,” Diyalowai said after the match.”

Diyalowai said there were a lot of emotions after breaking the Samoan defence to score a goal in the eighth minute of play and even an injury wouldn’t slow her down.

“I was excited, I was injured and have a nasty blister, but thanks to my team mates without them I couldn’t have scored.

Diyalowai dedicated the goal and win to her father back in Labasa Sowane Vunibola

The Northerners take on Koloale FC of the Solomon Islands in their next game tomorrow at 2pm.