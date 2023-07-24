Monday, July 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Don’t shy away from demanding climate justice: AG

Pacific communities are at the center of a crisis caused by climate change and we must not shy away from demanding climate justice for all says Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga.

While opening a Regional Writeshop for Pacific Islands Submissions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Proceedings in Nadi today, Turaga said we have a commitment to the 2050 strategy for the blue ocean continent, exploring its connections, human rights, culture, and faith-based values.

“What a better way than this ICJ advisory opinion to make known just how important the fate of our nations is to climate justice outcomes,” he said.

“Where the Pacific goes in relation to addressing the imminent threat of climate change, or lack thereof, is where the rest of the world will follow. If the global community does not stand together to curb the threat of greenhouse gas emissions, small island developing States will bear the brunt of extreme weather events, land loss and degradation, sea level rise, coastal erosion, ocean acidification, etc.”

“We know what this means for our communities—increased displacement of affected persons, threats to food security, water availability, livelihoods and much, much more.”

Turaga urged the participants at the three-day workshop to continue to make clear how climate change affects our region, as it is increasingly recognized as a human rights issue of urgent importance.

The Regional Writeshop on Pacific Island Countries’ Submissions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Opinion on Climate Change is a crucial gathering aimed at facilitating the legal drafting process for Pacific Island Governments.

The objective is to support the development and refinement of submissions to the ICJ, focusing on the obligation of states to address climate change.

 

 

 

 

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Freak accident claims mechanic’s li...

A 28-year-old mechanic of Nakaulevu, Navua lost his life in a freak...
News

Attempted arson at a fuel company i...

A team of Police officers is currently investigating an alleged att...
2023-24 National Budget

Tax exemption is morally wrong: Cha...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party (FLP) Leader, Mahendra ...
News

Robust system used to hire new Taxm...

Outgoing Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) Mark Dixon says th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Freak accident claims mechanic’s...

News
A 28-year-...

Attempted arson at a fuel compan...

News
A team of ...

Tax exemption is morally wrong: ...

2023-24 National Budget
Former Pri...

Robust system used to hire new T...

News
Outgoing F...

Fiji Airports pays $10m dividend...

Business
Fiji Airpo...

PM proud of Weightlifting Fiji’s...

Sports
Prime Mini...

Popular News

I’m in the best shape for RWC: C...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

3 arrested in Northern drug raid...

News
Consecutiv...

Matavou takes the stand in the B...

News
The former...

Public alert issued against recr...

Business
A public a...

TELS to be converted to bonds by...

News
The Tertia...

Draws are denting Rewa’s t...

Football
Rewa Coach...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Freak accident claims mechanic’s life