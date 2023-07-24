Don’t shy away from demanding climate justice: AG

Pacific communities are at the center of a crisis caused by climate change and we must not shy away from demanding climate justice for all says Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga.

While opening a Regional Writeshop for Pacific Islands Submissions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Proceedings in Nadi today, Turaga said we have a commitment to the 2050 strategy for the blue ocean continent, exploring its connections, human rights, culture, and faith-based values.

“What a better way than this ICJ advisory opinion to make known just how important the fate of our nations is to climate justice outcomes,” he said.

“Where the Pacific goes in relation to addressing the imminent threat of climate change, or lack thereof, is where the rest of the world will follow. If the global community does not stand together to curb the threat of greenhouse gas emissions, small island developing States will bear the brunt of extreme weather events, land loss and degradation, sea level rise, coastal erosion, ocean acidification, etc.”

“We know what this means for our communities—increased displacement of affected persons, threats to food security, water availability, livelihoods and much, much more.”

Turaga urged the participants at the three-day workshop to continue to make clear how climate change affects our region, as it is increasingly recognized as a human rights issue of urgent importance.

The Regional Writeshop on Pacific Island Countries’ Submissions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Opinion on Climate Change is a crucial gathering aimed at facilitating the legal drafting process for Pacific Island Governments.

The objective is to support the development and refinement of submissions to the ICJ, focusing on the obligation of states to address climate change.