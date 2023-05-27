Saturday, May 27, 2023
Drua brace for Moana clash

Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne said his troops were ready to claim Moana Pasifika’s scalp for the second time this year.

After a 36-34 win in round one of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, Byrne said his warriors knew what the task was ahead of them and was ready to get the job done.

“Moana will be hunting for that first win and revenge against us as well after their earlier loss,” Byrne said.

“It is a top of the table Pacific clash, and that comes with all the physicality as expected.

Byrne said his side had done the hardwork and were eager to get on the pitch.

“We know our strengths and if we stick to our processes, it will be a good game of footy.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
