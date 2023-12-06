Drua to face Brumbies, Rebels in warm up matches

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play the Brumbies and the Melbourne Rebels in its warm up matches in Australia before the start of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Drua will take on the Brumbies on 3rd February at Viking Park in Canberra at 7.45pm.

On 16th February, Drua will meet the Rebels at Gosch’s Paddock in Melbourne at 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, Drua will open their 2024 Super Rugby campaign against the Blues in Whangarei in New Zealand on 24th February.

Drua will play their first 2024 home match against defending champions, the Crusaders in an epic showdown at Lautoka’s Churchill Park on 9th March.