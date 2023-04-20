Thursday, April 20, 2023
Drua will get full respect and attention: McMillian

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillian says the Fijian Drua will get their full respect and attention when the two sides clash tomorrow in Hamilton.

The Super Rugby Pacific table toppers are bent on keeping their undefeated run intact when they host the unpredictable Fijians.

“The Fijian Drua has shown rapid improvement in their second season and has our full respect and attention,” McMillian said.

“We know they have the athletes and skills to hurt you, particularly through the middle of the park where their power and athleticism can bend defensive lines and allow them to offload in contact.

With a host of injuries, McMillian has called up a number of young guns with no lack of experience.

“For us, there is some rotation, in part because of injury to regular starters, but also to reward those who have been working hard and demanding their opportunity.”

The match kicks off at 7.05pm at FMG Stadium.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
