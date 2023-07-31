Monday, July 31, 2023
Drug peddlers to be sentenced today

Two-men, who were arrested and charged in Lautoka in July 2015 for being found in possession of approximately 50 kilograms of cocaine, will be sentenced by the Lautoka High Court today.

Australian national, Joseph Abourizk and former taxi driver, Josese Muriwaqa both were found guilty and convicted in June this year.

However, the Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo had ordered the re-trial in the drug case earlier this year.

Both the accused had been found in possession of 50 kilograms of cocaine worth $23 million in Vuda in 2015.

Their 2016 conviction was quashed by the Supreme Court in April last year.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution had appealed the case.

Justice Aluthge will sentence the two men today.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
