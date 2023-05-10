Wednesday, May 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Drug raid leads to more arrests: Police

The Fiji Police Force say a raid conducted in Namaka this week, led to the arrest of two people alleged to be involved in the distribution of marijuana.

Police in a statement said a team raided a hotel room in Martintar where they found branches of dried leaves and seeds believed to be marijuana.

Police said the two that were arrested were taken to the Namaka Police Station, where they remain in custody.

Also, police have indicated that more drug farms continue to be found in Kadavu.

They said that a team from the Southern Division Drug Operations team over the past 48-hour period discovered three farms in the Gasele and Dravuwalu terrains, with more than 2,300 plants believed to be marijuana.

The owners of the farms have yet to be identified.

Also, in the Northern Division, arrests continue to be made in the Labasa town area, of people allegedly found in possession of illicit drugs.

Four men have been arrested and are in custody.

Chief of Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Livai Driu said the community continued to play an important role in tackling the drug trade in communities.

ACP Driu said Police noted the increase in support through the sharing of information from the public.

“Over the past few weeks, a number of raids and arrests were as a result of information privately shared on FPF social media platforms, and we commend those who are taking the noble step of helping law enforcement fight the war on drug.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Society aims to raise $110k at annu...

The Fiji Cancer Society is aiming to raise $110,000 this year throu...
Rugby

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos camp...

Three Fijian players who share links to Fiji have been named in the...
Rugby

Valetini named as best Australian s...

Wallabies flanker Rob Valetini has been named as one of the best Au...
Rugby

Trio out of Western Force clash

Three Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players have been excluded from th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Society aims to raise $110k at a...

Business
The Fiji C...

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos c...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Valetini named as best Australia...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Trio out of Western Force clash...

Rugby
Three Swir...

Force will be desperate to win a...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Strong Fiji delegation to the IL...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

Drua is the ‘Story of the ...

Super Rugby
Former All...

Labasa in tough OFC Champs Leagu...

Football
Fiji’s rep...

Talent development is crucial, s...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Krishna unhappy with performance...

Football
Fijian won...

New Lautoka HA branch to enhance...

News
The Housin...

Society aims to raise $110k at a...

Business
The Fiji C...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Society aims to raise $110k at annual Morning Tea