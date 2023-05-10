Drug raid leads to more arrests: Police

The Fiji Police Force say a raid conducted in Namaka this week, led to the arrest of two people alleged to be involved in the distribution of marijuana.

Police in a statement said a team raided a hotel room in Martintar where they found branches of dried leaves and seeds believed to be marijuana.

Police said the two that were arrested were taken to the Namaka Police Station, where they remain in custody.

Also, police have indicated that more drug farms continue to be found in Kadavu.

They said that a team from the Southern Division Drug Operations team over the past 48-hour period discovered three farms in the Gasele and Dravuwalu terrains, with more than 2,300 plants believed to be marijuana.

The owners of the farms have yet to be identified.

Also, in the Northern Division, arrests continue to be made in the Labasa town area, of people allegedly found in possession of illicit drugs.

Four men have been arrested and are in custody.

Chief of Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Livai Driu said the community continued to play an important role in tackling the drug trade in communities.

ACP Driu said Police noted the increase in support through the sharing of information from the public.

“Over the past few weeks, a number of raids and arrests were as a result of information privately shared on FPF social media platforms, and we commend those who are taking the noble step of helping law enforcement fight the war on drug.”