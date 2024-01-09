Duru alleges serious complaint against Takayawa

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru has alleged that there is a serious complaint raised against his successor Viliame Takayawa.

Duru claims that Takayawa increased his salary to $28,000 without the proper approval of the Secretariat.

Speaking to FijiLive Duru said he has the copy of the complaint is with him that is also with the SODELPA’s Secretariat and nothing has been done to address the matter.

He claimed that this are the same allegations that were levelled against him last year by the Vice-President Anare Jale, for alleged misappropriation of Parliamentary Grant allocated to SODELPA.

“This people went ahead and did the same thing. This action does not look good for them.”

“A complaint was lodged with the Secretariat a couple of weeks back. I have a copy of the complaint and when I say there is a grievous compliant against the General Secretary, it is regarding this issue and is based on that,” Duru said.

Meanwhile, FijiLive has reached out to the General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa and the Party’s Secretariat for comments.