Ecstatic Khan thankful to players despite loss

Suva coach Babs Khan has expressed his joy and has thanked his players for putting up a good show against champions Auckland City FC in the OFC Champions League final in Vanuatu on Saturday.

Khan happily accepted their 4-2 defeat to the New Zealanders and said the Fijians gave their all in the match.

“The boys showed good character. We talked about some things in the change room, we came back, we worked on the plan and it worked for us.”

“I have coached them for the last three years and we had a philosophy that we were following and this is the fruit- the beautiful football displayed by both teams.”

“This is one of the best finals I have ever seen in the O League. It was mouth-watering and could have gone either way.”

He added the side has also learned some valuable lessons which they will utilise in the upcoming Digicel Fiji FACT next month.

“Auckland City, they have a lot of experience in the team but when we had 10 men, we had to take some risks. We made our backline a bit thinner and that’s why they considered two goals.”

“Even when we started keeping the ball, building confidence and the game became so nice. Everybody was enjoying it. It went end to end; it’s like watching any other game in the English Premier League.”

Meanwhile, Digicel Bula Boys and Suva goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva snatched the Golden Glove award.