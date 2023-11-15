Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Eels farewell departing Blake

The Parramatta Eels have farewelled their Fiji Bati centre Waqa Blake, who departs the team following four-and-a-half seasons with the club.

The outside back made 77 NRL appearances for the Eels, including the 2022 Grand Final and scored 28 tries in the Blue & Gold jumper.

He represented the Fiji Bati at the Pacific Championships alongside Maika Sivo in the tournament final against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby two weeks ago.

However, Eels did not opt to sign the Fijian centre next season despite putting on a strong performance in the NRL competition this year.

Blake’s new club is yet to be confirmed as there are talks with the Eels star to be joining a Super League team next season.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
