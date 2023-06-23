Electoral Commission chair resigns

Electoral Commission chairman Mukesh Nand has resigned.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa in statement confirmed that in her capacity as Acting Secretary to the Electoral Commission, she has received communication from the Office of the President conveying the acceptance of the letter of resignation from Nand by His Excellency the President Ratu Williame Maivalili Katonivere, today Friday 23 June 2023.

Nand wrote to His Excellency the President yesterday, Thursday 22 June 2023, informing His Excellency of the same.

He was appointed as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission on 24 February 2022 overseeing the 2022 General Election.

Mataiciwa has extended the gratitude and appreciation of the FEO and the Electoral Commission to Nand for his selfless service and sacrifice to the nation.

“Mr. Mukesh Nand deserves our thanks and appreciation for the selfless service and sacrifice he has committed to the important role of Chairperson of the Electoral Commission this far.”

“We wish him good health and every success in his future endeavors,” she stated.

In addition to the five (5) vacant positions in the Electoral Commission, the position of Chairperson is now also vacant.

All appointments will be made by His Excellency the President on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.