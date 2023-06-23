Friday, June 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Electoral Commission chair resigns

Electoral Commission chairman Mukesh Nand has resigned.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa in statement confirmed that in her capacity as Acting Secretary to the Electoral Commission, she has received communication from the Office of the President conveying the acceptance of the letter of resignation from Nand by His Excellency the President Ratu Williame Maivalili Katonivere, today Friday 23 June 2023.

Nand wrote to His Excellency the President yesterday, Thursday 22 June 2023, informing His Excellency of the same.

He was appointed as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission on 24 February 2022 overseeing the 2022 General Election.

Mataiciwa has extended the gratitude and appreciation of the FEO and the Electoral Commission to Nand for his selfless service and sacrifice to the nation.

“Mr. Mukesh Nand deserves our thanks and appreciation for the selfless service and sacrifice he has committed to the important role of Chairperson of the Electoral Commission this far.”

“We wish him good health and every success in his future endeavors,” she stated.

In addition to the five (5) vacant positions in the Electoral Commission, the position of Chairperson is now also vacant.

All appointments will be made by His Excellency the President on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Revived taskforce to address termit...

Termites pose a global nuisance, known for being one of the most ch...
Football

Rugged Tekiate out for a month

Bula Boys and Suva sweeper Remueru Tekiate is a month away from mak...
Rugby

Jones sees leadership qualities in ...

Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones has seen potential leadership qual...
Football

Central defender Wara joins Irish c...

England based former Fiji Under 23 centre-back Scott Wara has signe...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Revived taskforce to address ter...

News
Termites p...

Rugged Tekiate out for a month

Football
Bula Boys ...

Jones sees leadership qualities ...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Central defender Wara joins Iris...

Football
England ba...

Leitch backs Japan for RWC title...

Rugby
Veteran Ja...

Junior Wallabies wary of Fiji

Rugby
Junior Wal...

Popular News

6 students hurt in accident rema...

News
A total of...

Silktails quartet ruled out of R...

Rugby
Four Kaivi...

Fiji has a robust network infras...

News
The buildi...

Legislation needed to protect sa...

News
Fijians ha...

School bus accident victims to g...

News
The Accide...

Young Kulas named for OFC tourne...

Football
The Digice...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Revived taskforce to address termite infestation