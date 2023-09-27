Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Every game is like my final, says Tuisova

Flying Fijians utility back Josua Tuisova says he treats every game he plays for the nation as his final and ensures he delivers his best performance.

The 29-year-old Votua villager from Ba who has been in devastating form for Fiji at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and scored the team’s lone try in their historic 22-15 win over the Wallabies said every moment spent on the field is special and he has to give his best for the team and his teammates.

He said he is always cautious on the field and everything he does, he always tries to give his best for the benefit of the team.

The 2016 Olympic Games gold medalist is expected to retain his spot in the team to face Georgia in Fiji’s next match on Sunday.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will need to beat Georgia and Portugal to book their place in the quarterfinals and progress from Pool C with Wales.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
