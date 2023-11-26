Sunday, November 26, 2023
Ex Fiji reps help Auckland win Pacific Cup

A host of former Fiji representatives helped Auckland All Stars beat Manukau All Stars 1-0 in the final of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand today.

Boasting the likes of goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara, defender Mohammed Shuaib Khan, Samuela Kautoga, Abbu Zahid, James Hoyt, Noa Vukica, Andrew Naicker,  Jeshal Kumar, Munit Krishna, Ishtiyaq Shah and Mohammed Nabeel, the Josaia Bukalidi coached side entered the final as favorites after toppling Suva 2-0 in the semis.

Manukau All Stars on the other hand played with passion and pride and continued on with their fine performance to provide a quality display of football to the big crowd at Bill McKinlay Park.

Striker Nico Bobadilla’s 16th minute goal made all the difference in the highly intense final which saw Manukau losing Conan Reddy to a red card.

The fixture was a historic one as it was the first ever clash of two New Zealand based teams in a Pacific Cup final.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
