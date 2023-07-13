Thursday, July 13, 2023
Ex FSC CEO’s investigation is ongoing: FICAC

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption says there is an active ongoing investigation against the former chief executive of the Fiji Sugar Corporation, Abdul Khan.

In a statement responding to Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh’s outburst in Parliament this week where he alleged that FICAC had done nothing about the case
referred to it three years ago, the Commission said his statement about the investigation is both false and misconceived.

FICAC said they have put all possible efforts to secure the relevant evidence from various sources and the Attorney-General is aware of the status of the case as he had sanctioned a procedural request of the investigation as required by law.

“As such, the Minister for Sugar could have been simply made aware of the status of the case had he verified his facts with the Office of the Attorney-General or with FICAC before making his statement.”

“At this stage of the investigation, divulging any finer details about the case publicly might jeopardize the outcome of this case. As such, it would be in the best interest of the investigation to refrain from making any remarks publicly.”

FICAC has also clarified remarks made in the media that a decision is yet to be made either to retain or merge FICAC with the current Police system.

The Commission added that the operations of FICAC, the legal provisions under the Constitution of Fiji provide unambiguous guidance. The existence and the continuation of FICAC is plainly entrenched in the Constitution.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
