Executive appointments announced for Sugar Industry

The Ministry of Sugar Industry has ushered in a series of executive appointments to enhance performance and governance.

Nitya Reddy is appointed as the Chairman of the South Pacific Fertilizers Ltd (SPFL) and also serves as the Chairman of the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) Board of Directors, ensuring a unified approach to the industry’s challenges and development.

Aiding the push for a more supportive environment for sugarcane farmers, Ahemad Bhamji steps in as the Chairman of the Sugar Cane Growers Fund.

Bhamji’s commitment and understanding of the industry’s intricacies are expected to lead to more effective assistance for the sector.

Prattick Shamal Singh joins the SCGF Board of Directors, bringing a wealth of business management and financial expertise that is anticipated to significantly contribute to the industry’s growth and stability.

Minister for Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, expressed his approval of the new appointments, emphasizing the Government’s dedication to the betterment of the sugar industry in Fiji.

“These appointments reflect the government’s commitment to fostering a resilient and thriving sugar industry,” remarked the Minister.

This development signals a concerted effort to empower the sugar sector with leadership that can spearhead innovation and sustainability, aligning with Fiji’s broader economic goals.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
