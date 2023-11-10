Friday, November 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Experts to set up framework for Ministry

The Fiji Government has engaged the services of former New Zealand politician Dr Rajend Prasad and lawyer Radhe Nand to set up a framework for the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

In a media conference, Minister Responsible Charan Jeath Singh said Government, as per legal notice 17 of 2023, made a decision to establish a new Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and work is being done extensively to get the Ministry off the ground.

Singh said his Permanent Secretary, Yogesh Karan has already made the initial round of appointments of support staff and the appointment of the Director is reaching finality.

He said the consultants have been in Fiji for two weeks now and will return to Auckland this weekend and begin writing their report immediately.

“We are expecting them to return to Fiji with a completed report which will form the basis of workshops with a number of communities, organisations, and individuals to fine-tune the framework.”

“More than 40 consultations have been undertaken in Suva, Nadi, Lautoka and Labasa with a wide range of individuals and organisations.”

Singh said what has been presented and discussed hold excellent promise for the development of a framework tailor-made for Fiji.

He said the consultations included the representative and heads from the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs, leaders of various ethnic groups, the head of the Vanua, head of the state and business committees from around the country.

“It is anticipated that once this is completed, we will proceed at speed to approve the work programme of the new ministry and launch it as a fully-fledged new ministry that all ethnic communities can be proud of as a port of call for having their unique needs addressed,” Singh added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Diwali is on Monday, Sabha confirms...

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhu Sabha of Fiji is strongly reques...
Football

Krishna jets in for Pacific Games

Fiji's lone professional footballer Roy Krishna jetted into the cou...
Rugby

Daugunu in Rebels’ strongest roster...

Fiji-born winger Filipo Daugunu has been named in the Melbourne Reb...
News

Radrodro tipped for SODELPA leaders...

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro is tipped to take over the l...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Diwali is on Monday, Sabha confi...

News
The Shree ...

Krishna jets in for Pacific Game...

Football
Fiji's lon...

Daugunu in Rebels’ strongest ros...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Radrodro tipped for SODELPA lead...

News
Minister f...

High Court to rule on SharmaR...

News
The High C...

Good governance is vital, Seeto ...

Rugby
Member of ...

Popular News

Financial boost for Ba women’s r...

Sports
The Ba Wom...

Prakash makes ‘special’ A-League...

Football
Only five ...

Four new Resident Magistrates sw...

News
Fiji’s jud...

Medicinal cannabis could yield $...

News
Fiji could...

Prof Prasad is Acting PM

News
Deputy Pri...

Tela retires from first class ru...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

SODELPA Management Board Meeting