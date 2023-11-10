Experts to set up framework for Ministry

The Fiji Government has engaged the services of former New Zealand politician Dr Rajend Prasad and lawyer Radhe Nand to set up a framework for the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

In a media conference, Minister Responsible Charan Jeath Singh said Government, as per legal notice 17 of 2023, made a decision to establish a new Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and work is being done extensively to get the Ministry off the ground.

Singh said his Permanent Secretary, Yogesh Karan has already made the initial round of appointments of support staff and the appointment of the Director is reaching finality.

He said the consultants have been in Fiji for two weeks now and will return to Auckland this weekend and begin writing their report immediately.

“We are expecting them to return to Fiji with a completed report which will form the basis of workshops with a number of communities, organisations, and individuals to fine-tune the framework.”

“More than 40 consultations have been undertaken in Suva, Nadi, Lautoka and Labasa with a wide range of individuals and organisations.”

Singh said what has been presented and discussed hold excellent promise for the development of a framework tailor-made for Fiji.

He said the consultations included the representative and heads from the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs, leaders of various ethnic groups, the head of the Vanua, head of the state and business committees from around the country.

“It is anticipated that once this is completed, we will proceed at speed to approve the work programme of the new ministry and launch it as a fully-fledged new ministry that all ethnic communities can be proud of as a port of call for having their unique needs addressed,” Singh added.