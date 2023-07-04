Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Fans turnout boosts team morale: Raiwalui

FIJI Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said his players had been boosted by the sight of local fans in Taveuni flocking the sidelines to catch a glimpse of their stars at work.

Raiwalui said the support keeps his players focused on their ‘why’ whilst on the Garden Island.

“You can see with the crowd around here, they are really invested in us coming to Taveuni,” Raiwalui said.

“It is really great to get their support.”

“The boys are happy, they are in a good environment, and it has been a really good experience so far.”

The Flying Fijians are expected to lift their training another level today with morning sessions at Welagi Village ground with an afternoon scheduled run at Holy Cross College in Wairiki.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
