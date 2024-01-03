Wednesday, January 3, 2024
FCCC investigates use of Hindu deities in product branding

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is investigating the use of Hindu deities in product branding, specifically concerning the labels of Brookvale Union Ginger Beer.

This following a complaint regarding sacrilegious depictions of Lord Ganesha, a central figure in Hinduism, on these labels.

FCCC CEO Joel Abraham has expressed deep concern and firm condemnation of any disrespect toward religious beliefs and symbols.

Abraham said the commercial use of religious imagery in an offensive manner is not only culturally insensitive, but potentially breaches the standards of ethical business practices.

He said Fiji is a nation composed of different faiths and cultures, and religious intolerance is not acceptable.

Abraham said FCCC is committed to upholding consumer rights while respecting the cultural and religious dignity of all communities in Fiji.

He urged all businesses to understand the nuance and context of the cultural environment while engaging in trade and commerce.

Abraham said this includes due sensitivity and respect towards religious sentiments when branding products.

He said they are committed to fostering a marketplace where cultural dignity is upheld alongside competitive and fair business practices.

The FCCC is calling on all businesses and stakeholders to join them in this commitment and ensure that such oversights are not repeated against any religion.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
