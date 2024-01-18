FEO refers Sayed-Khaiyum case to FICAC, investigates Bainimarama

The Fijian Elections Office says it has referred the three complaints against the former FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa has told FijiLive that the case will now be handled by FICAC.

Mataiciwa said the FEO on the other hand, is looking into and verifying other complaints against the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

She said this would determine whether the case would be forwarded to FICAC or not.