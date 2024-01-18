FICAC investigates three FEO complaints against Sayed-Khaiyum

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has confirmed receiving the three complaints lodged with the Fijian Elections Office against former FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

FICAC has confirmed the three cases were referred from the Fijian Elections Office.

It said the complaints were received last September, and were then referred for legal assessment.

The anti-corruption agency said it could not proceed further in terms of an investigation due to the sudden demise of the former Acting Commissioner, Ratu David Toganivalu.

FICAC said, as per the FICAC Act under Section 12 and Section 13, all investigations and enquiries into suspected or alleged occurrence of an offence are sanctioned by the Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner.

FICAC confirmed that since the appointment of the Acting Deputy Commissioner in late November 2023, the investigation into the referral has commenced and is currently ongoing, therefore, divulging any further details about the case publicly may jeopardize the outcome of the case.