Monday, January 8, 2024
Fiji 7s team sets sights on Olympic glory

As the 2024 Paris Olympics approach, the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team has commenced a vital training regime under the guidance of Head Coach Ben Gollings.

With the Perth 7s on the horizon, Gollings is pushing the team to build on their recent successes and enter the upcoming tournament with a sharpened edge.

“Our goal is clear – to build on what went well in the previous tournaments and translate that success into a formidable performance at the Perth 7s,” Gollings asserted as the team undertook its first training session of the new year on January 1st.

The Fijian squad’s journey to the top includes local engagements, such as participating in the Lomaiviti 7s this week, followed by the Coral Coast 7s, setting the stage for the HSBC World 7s Series – Perth 7s leg.

Last season marked a significant moment for the team, securing their spot at the Paris Olympics, but Gollings is acutely aware of the heightened competition that awaits them.

“Defending the Olympic title as back-to-back champions comes with its own set of challenges,” he remarked, emphasizing the need for developing new talent and striving for consistency.

The coach acknowledged the competitive nature of the World 7s Series, which has seen even top contenders like New Zealand struggle, while teams like Argentina have raised the bar.

“We are ready, both physically and mentally. It’s about fine-tuning a few aspects of our game, including the mental side,” Gollings added.

The Fijian 7s team looks forward to a bustling month of competition and strategic planning, all in pursuit of finding the optimal team synergy for a successful series run and a shot at Olympic gold.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
