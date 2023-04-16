Fiji affirms support for the Indo-Pacific Strategy

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has reiterated Fiji government’s support towards the Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Prasad made this affirmation when he met with the Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania on the National Security Council, Edgard Kagan.

In his meetings, the Deputy Prime Minister called on the Government of the United States of America to have a more visible and direct economic engagement in the Pacific.

The discussions were also focused on further strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Professor Prasad also met with Assistant Administrator Michael Schiffer and the team from the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

He thanked the US Administration and USAID for re-establishing the USAID regional office in Fiji.

He also indicated the need for USAID to work with regional institutions and to focus support in the areas of education, health, agriculture and infrastructure.