601
Fiji Babas win Coral Coast 7s

New Winners... Fiji Babas celebrate after winning the 2024 Coral Coast 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka. Fiji Babas beat Saunaka 22-5 in the final.

The Fiji Babas clinched the 2024 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today after beating Saunaka 22-5 under wet and slippery conditions.

The Ben Gollings coached side laced with many national reps dominated the final and led 17-0 at the break with tries to veteran Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Ropate Rere and Kaminieli Rasaku.

Hardworking Petero Ratumaitavuki outpaced Rere to score Saunaka’s lone try early in the second half.

Fiji Babas forward Josese Batirerega was sin-binned for a high tackle but this did not drop the momentum of the match as Terio Tamani scored another try through a kick and chase effort to seal off the match.

The shadow national team walks away with $25,000 prize-money.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
