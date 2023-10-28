Fiji Bati holds coaching clinic in PNG

Just a day before their Pacific Championship match against the Kumuls, the Vodafone Fiji Bati team conducted a coaching clinic in PNG today.

Kativerata held the clinic after meeting Kevin Aribi, a student and player from Hohola, who was a member of the Bati Academy in Suva.

“Kevin knows all the Fiji Bati players and he knows everything about the NRL, which the Papua New Guinea people know,” Kativerata told NRL.com.

“He came and spent three weeks at my place, and this was Kevin’s wish – for the Fiji Bati to come and visit his place. It is amazing what rugby league can do for people.”

Players addressed the students about the importance of drinking water, eating well and maintaining a healthy lifestyle before heading to a roped-off area where they ran coaching drills with the assistance of NRL PNG staff.

Thousands of fans stood outside the rope, calling the players over for photographs and autographs, but the order was maintained until the end of the session as the Bati stars joined Maika Sivo in the house owned by Kevin’s family.

“It is a dream come true for all the students and all the kids, and for us adults too,” said Kevin’s sister, Ali, who MC’d the event.

“Kevin had the privilege of spending three weeks at the Fiji Bati academy in Suva, Fiji. Through that friendship and relationship that we have fostered over the Pacific Ocean, we have brought the Bati to the community to Hohola.”

“We are so thankful and grateful for that. We have never had this opportunity and it is a positive impact to hear the players talk about the importance of water, food and health.”

“Seeing the players happy will build a positive and strong confidence within the kids,” she said.

Fiji Bati will face the PNG Kumuls at 5pm at Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby tomorrow.