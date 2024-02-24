Fiji beats Canada, books quarters spot

Fiji has booked its spot in the Cup quarterfinals of the Vancouver 7s after beating host nation Canada 22-12 in its second match at the B.C. Place today.

Max Stewart got the local crowd on their feet with the first try of the match which he also converted to give the Canadians a 7-0 lead.

Lanky Ponipate Loganimasi got the Fijians back in the match in the 3rd minute and a successful conversion from Captain Napolioni Bolaca leveled the scores.

Thomas Isherwood put Canada ahead again in the 6th minute and just when the hosts were searching for another try, Fiji bravely won the ball in front of its line and Kaminieli Rasaku broke through to send Jeremaia Matana in the corner to score as the teams rested 12-12 at halftime.

Matana and replacement Terio Tamani scored two more tries in the second spell to seal victory for Fiji.

Fiji will play Argentina in its final pool match at 10.32am tomorrow.