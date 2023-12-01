Fiji enhances ICT capabilities: Kamikamica

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Government is working to build a secure and resilient ICT infrastructure on which various services will run.

Speaking at a MOU Signing between USP, Cisco and Telecom Fiji, the Minister for Communications said Fiji has already the 3G, 4G and 4G+ broadband connectivity and 100 per cent digital television coverage through both terrestrial and satellite means.

Kamikamica said Fiji is connected to the Southern Cross Cable network and is partnering with Google for the Tabua subsea cable, which will connect the United States and Australia to Fiji.

He said Fiji’s telecommunication operators are ready for the new 5G technology and trials have started.

“With the issuance of licences to Starlink, a leading provider of low earth orbiting satellite, it is now able to provide direct internet services to businesses and our people.”

“This is a game changer for Fiji as it provides further options to the Fijian people and especially those in rural and remote communities, and it bolsters our Fiji’s communications capability, particularly during disaster periods.

Also, the Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of the South Pacific, Cisco and Telecom Fiji, establishing the Digital Skills Hub.

At the MOU Signing, Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says this collaboration is not about the convergence of institutions – but signifies a shared commitment to tackling real-world challenges through training, innovation, and digitalisations.

Kamikamica said this is critically needed to sustainably drive the many digital transformation initiatives that are already on foot and are being planned.

He added, this would narrow the five per cent digital divide and ensuring that all Fijians have access to meaningful connectivity.

Fiji has also partnered with the United Nations and the International Telecommunications Union, and has identified Rotuma for a piloted smart island.

This project will harness opportunities of new and emerging technology to meet the needs of the community.