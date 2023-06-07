Fiji FA expects huge crowd turnover at FACT

The Fiji Football Association is expecting a jam-packed crowd at the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT which kick starts on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal said there has been a huge demand for tickets from football fans after the reduction in price this year.

“The sale of tickets started with a bang yesterday from our headquarters and people started to line up when they got to know there was a change in ticket price this year.”

The grandstand ticket is sold at $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12 while the embankment ticket is priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

“We are hosting a soccer tournament at the Stadium after seven months and we are hoping for a good crowd turnover.”

“The tickets will be sold at the gates as well but we are urging football fans to avoid last-minute hustle and purchase the ticket earlier because tickets are selling out fast as well.”

On day 1, Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri will kick off the tournament at 1.30 followed by the clash between Ba and Navua at 3.30 pm before the battle of the cities between defending champions Suva and Lautoka at 5.30 pm.

The official opening will take place at 7.30 pm and Labasa will play Rewa at 8 pm in the feature match.