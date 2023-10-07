Fiji finishes fourth in Futsal Nations Cup

Fiji finished fourth in the OFC Futsal Nations Cup in Auckland today after losing 5-3 to the Solomon Islands in the bronze medal playoff.

Fiji trailed 2-0 at halftime as the Kurukuru dominated possession and netted through Charlie Otainao and Elis Mana.

Bruce Hughes netted a brace as looked to get back into the match but two further goals from Mana and the final nail on the coffin by Marlon Sia ensured the Solomon Islands returned home with a medal.

Captain Filipe Baravilala scored another goal just before the final whistle.

The team is expected to return home tomorrow.