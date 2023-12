The Fiji Kulas settled for a silver medal at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands after losing the final 4-1 to Papua New Guinea.

The Angeline Chua coached side despite putting on a good effort in the first half, wilted under pressure in the second spell.

PNG led 1-0 at the break and three further goals after the restart saw them successfully defend their gold medal.

Trina Davis scored a late consolation for Fiji deep in injury time.