Fiji makes 6 changes, Derenalagi to debut

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui has made six changes to his team to face Portugal in their last Pool C match of the Rugby World Cup in Toulouse on Monday.

Fijian Drua Captain Meli Derenalagi will make his debut and replaces Lekima Tagitagivalu in the number 6 jersey while fellow Drua mates Iosefo Masi and Peni Matawalu will make their debut off the bench.

Temo Mayanavanua relegates Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta to the bench in the other change in the forwards while Raiwalui has announced four changes to his backline.

Vinaya Habosi comes in on the left wing for Semi Radradra, Frank Lomani starts at halfback, Vilimoni Botitu gets his big break at fly-half and Sireli Maqala will be at fullback.

Eroni Mawi,Sam Matavesi, Luke Tagi,Isoa Nasilasila,Levani Botia and Viliame Mata are retained in the forwards while Josua Tuisova and Captain Waisea Nayacalevu will once again pair up in midfield and Salesitino Ravutaumada will be on the right wing.

Tevita Ikanivere,Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Matawalu, Masi and Teti Tela are the reserves.

The Fiji vs Portugal match kicks off at 7am (Fiji Time).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
